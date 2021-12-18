WWE Tapings Reveal Spoilers for Day 1 Lineup & SmackDown Women’s Title Match

WWE will hold its next episode of SmackDown on Christmas Eve, and thus they recently taped that episode ahead of time. Since there was an audience there, spoilers were bound to get out, and indeed they have, so if you want to go into SmackDown without knowing you might want to just head here to get the full lineup of next week’s big matches. If you want to know the results of SmackDown though (from Twitter user TheQumarZaman), you can just keep reading. The results give us the winner of the 12 Man Gauntlet and thus the challenger to Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental title at Day 1 as well as the winner of the SmackDown Women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm, so spoilers are incoming.

First, let’s take the 12 Man Gauntlet (via Sportskeeda). The match featured Drew Gulak, Shanky, Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Angel Garza, Jinder Mahal, Humberto Carillo, and Sami Zayn. Garza eliminated Mansoor and then Erik, and Shanky knocked out Garza. Then Ivar eliminated Shanky, and Sheamus came in and eliminated Ivar, Gulak, and Cesaro (with a little assist from Ridge Holland).

Then Ricochet went on a tear and eliminated Sheamus, Carillo, and Mahal, but Zayn would eliminate Ricochet and that would give Zayn the victory, and he will face Nakamura at Day 1.

Then we have the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Flair and Storm, and Flair managed to reverse an inside cradle pin into a cradle pin of her own and take the match. The report says that no mention of a rematch at Day 1 was made during the in-ring portion, but it would be hard to imagine them not having a rematch at Day 1.

There was also a Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Drew McIntyre teaming up with Kofi Kingston and King Woods against Madcap Moss and The Usos, and after some egg nog made its way into the match, McIntyre, Kingston, and Woods would take the win and hand out gifts to the fans afterward.

What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments!