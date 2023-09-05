The Miz Turns John Cena's "Invisible" Joke Into a WWE Raw Segment

The Miz turned one of John Cena's oldest memes into a special "Miz TV" segment on this week's Monday Night Raw. The former WWE Champion claimed Cena was his guest for this week's show and the camera cut to the entrance ramp as though Cena had arrived. It then proceeded to follow "John" to the ring, in which Miz interviewed him and seemingly got him to admit that LA Knight had paid him to help him win at Payback this past weekend. Miz went so far as to nail "John" with a Skull Crushing Finale before challenging Knight to a rematch — only this time there'd be no special guest referee. He then threw "John" out of the ring to wrap up the segment.

Jokes about Cena being invisible because of his "You Can't See Me" taunt have been popular on the Internet for years. He explained how he invented the taunt while on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last year.

John Cena Explains The Origins of "You Can't See Me"

"Okay, for those of you who don't know, get the damn Internet! I became a superhero long before donning the Peacemaker costume," Cena explained. "I developed a special maneuver in the WWE called the 'You Can't See Me.' In which, I put my hand in front of my face and say, 'You can't see me.' And the reason I did this is that while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, a younger brother, Sean, was always our litmus test.

"He liked the same music, and he would never go to the studio with us. I would come home in a tracksuit and play it for him," he continued. "He was ruthless man. He would never be satisfied with any song. He heard "My Time is Now" and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. I asked, 'What are you doing?' He said, 'It's the Tony Yayo dance.' I said I would do it on TV and he said 'I dare you to do it on TV'… Basically, on a dare, I went out there and figured this wasn't visible enough so…"

