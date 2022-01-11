John Cena Reveals Origin Of “You Can’t See Me” While Dressed As Peacemaker

John Cena shared the origins of his iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ taunt. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the WWE star explained how G-Unit’s Tony Yayo provided indirect inspiration for the hand gesture that’s synonymous with his time in the ring. Basically, Cena’s brother Sean did the dance in front of him and dared him to bring it to the fans. Well, The former Doctor of Thuganomics never backs down from a challenge. So, he did it one night and embellished it so people could understand the gesture from far away and the rest is history. Yayo might not have been the biggest name from the Aftermath Records imprint, but he helped contribute one of modern wrestling’s most popular taunts. Read the explanation for yourself down below.

“Okay, for those of you who don’t know, get the damn Internet! I became a superhero long before donning the Peacemaker costume,” Cena explained. “I developed a special maneuver in the WWE called the ‘You Can’t See Me.’ In which, I put my hand in front of my face and say ‘You can’t see me.’ And the reason I did this is that while we were making the album to which my theme music is on, a younger brother, Sean, was always our litmus test.

“He liked the same music and he would never go to the studio with us. I would come home in a tracksuit and play it for him,” he continued. “He was ruthless man. He would never be satisfied with any song. He heard “My Time is Now” and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos. I asked ‘What are you doing?’ He said ‘It’s the Tony Yayo dance.’ I said I would do it on TV and he said ‘I dare you to do it on TV’… Basically, on a dare, I went out there and figured this wasn’t visible enough so…”

For those worried that they’ve seen the last of the WWE Superstar in the ring, he told Ellen that he’s not done by a long shot.

“WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m going to make it this year,” Cena told the host. “That’s a good conundrum to have because there are a lot of good opportunities coming up, which I would love to take. If all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania. I will tell everybody watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot. That’s my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas and I’ve far from had my last performance.”

