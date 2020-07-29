The Miz Finally Responds to CM Punk's Vicious Twitter Outburst

✖

It's been seven months since CM Punk lashed out at The Miz with a vicious since-deleted tweet following "The A-Lister's" appearance on WWE Backstage, and now the former Intercontinental Champion has finally given his side of what happened. For those who don't recall, back in January Miz was spotted in a behind-the-scenes video with Renee Young and Paige where he poked fun at Punk, saying, "Oh, sorry I didn't change the culture." Punk responded on Twitter by writing, "Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f—ing dork."

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots made their way around Twitter. In an interview with the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Miz said he was completely blindsided by the tweet and still doesn't understand it to this day.

"I have no idea to be honest with you," Miz said. "Like, I still to this day have no idea. To be honest, I thought we were friends. And it's just like one of those things where you're like, 'God, man.' I don't know. I just don't know, like I really don't. I wish I could answer any of the questions that you would have about that, but I honestly -- I don't know. I don't get it. I don't get him."

In a separate interview with ComicBook, Miz talked about the ultimatum he set for himself back in February — if he doesn't main event WrestleMania 37, he'll quit.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."

Fox Sports 1 recently canceled WWE Backstage as a weekly program.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.