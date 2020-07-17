The Miz Talks His Career-Threatening Stipulation for WrestleMania 37, Winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship One More Time

✖

Friday Night SmackDown star The Miz sat down with ComicBook.com this week to discuss hosting the new USA Network show Cannonball, as well as his upcoming plans in the wrestling world. Since the start of 2020 Miz has reformed his classic tag team with John Morrison, won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for the second time in his career and challenged for Braun Strowman's WWE Universal Championship at Backlash, but it sounds like he's got even bigger plans in the months ahead.

"The A-Lister" kicked things off by talking about how his reunion with Morrison came about.

"I think it all just, the waters kind of just all aligned and everything all aligned to put us together," Miz said. "And that's exactly what we wanted to do. We thought it was the perfect way to bring John back. We had really, really great success together as a tag team. And at that point I wasn't really doing much, it was something new that I could get into. And John could come back and it was just an easy kind of way to get John back into the mix and to get John where he needed to be, and where I thought he was — the talk of SmackDown. If you look at SmackDown right now Miz and Morrison are all over the place."

"Usually if we're dedicated to a half-hour of the show every single week, which I'm not sure if he just came back randomly if that would be the case," he continued. "So I think John helps me, I help John, and we elevate each other to be the best form of ourselves. And we give the best entertainment while we're together."

And for fans of his and Morrison's recent music videos, don't worry — a new song is on the way.

"I would look forward to another song from John Morrison and Miz," Miz said. "Why? I don't know. I don't have a voice. John doesn't have a voice. But people keep asking about it and keep wanting it. So if people keep wanting it, we're like, 'All right, I guess we have to give them another music video.'"

The conversation then shifted over to the Intercontinental Championship. Miz has held the title eight times for a combined 592 days, and his four reigns from 2016-18 helped elevate the title back to a level of prestige not seen in years. If he gets one more reign and holds it for just a few weeks, he'll completely overtake the title's record books. In the meantime, AJ Styles will defend the title against Matt Riddle on this week's SmackDown.

"I feel like a couple of years ago when I was holding on to the title, I did make it prestigious and relevant. I made it the title it is today," Miz said. "And that is a title that is important, that the person holding it has value. Before, the champion kind of got thrown to the wayside. He was the person that would hold the title and lose every single match and not be important, not be an important integral part of every single pay-per-view. Then I got that title and I felt like not only was it an integral part of the show, of every pay-per-view, but it was the title to watch. It was more important than WWE [Championship], more important than the Universal [Championship], and I think the people that have held it afterwards were trying to emulate that and be that person to keep that Intercontinental title going.

"And I think to this day, it's still is a very, very important part of WWE," he continued. "We have one of the greatest in-ring technicians holding that title as we speak right now in AJ Styles. And you want to see what AJ Styles is going to do every single week. And that's exactly what that Intercontinental title does. Now a match between the Miz and AJ Styles I think is definitely something that I think the fans could definitely want to see and me with the title, I can definitely elevate it to where it needs to be."

He concluded — "And it would be nice to break the record."

Finally Miz was asked about an Instagram post he made back in February right after WWE announced that WrestleMania 37 would be at the new SoFi Stadium just outside of Los Angeles in March 2021. The former WWE Champion made a bold statement — if he doesn't make it to the WrestleMania main event, a spot he reached 10 years prior as WWE Champion at WrestleMania XXVII, he'll quit.

Not much has been said about that stipulation since then. But Miz made it clear wasn't joking then, and he isn't now.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."

