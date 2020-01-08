CM Punk Blasts The Miz With Vicious Tweet After WWE Backstage

CM Punk delivered an absolutely brutal insult to The Miz late Tuesday night after the latest episode of WWE Backstage. Shortly after the show The Miz, who was a guest for this week, @WWEonFox posted a video of himself on set with Paige and Renee Young where he boasted that he was the best guest in the show’s brief history. When the two brought up Punk, Miz jokingly responded by saying “Oh, sorry I didn’t change the culture.” That paraphrased Punk’s words from when he first arrived on Backstage, and based on his response the former WWE Champion didn’t care for Miz’ insults.

“Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f—ing dork,” Punk wrote. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before people got their hands on screenshoots

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk is scheduled to be back on WWE Backstage on Jan. 21.