WWE Fans Celebrate The Rock's 49th Birthday
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turned 49 on Sunday and wrestling fans flocked to Twitter to wish "The People's Champion" a happy birthday. Johnson celebrated the beginning of his birthday weekend with the news that his NBC series Young Rock had officially been renewed for a second season. Johnson responded on Instagram by writing, "THANK YOU and CONGRATS to all our brilliant production partners and talented cast. Most of all, THANK YOU to my #1 boss - all of you and your families for bringing the largest audience in years for an NBC comedy. A huge mahalo for joining me on this wild and unbelievable journey... Season 2, here we come — and hello Mr Flex Kavana, we've been expecting you."
Check out some of the birthday wishes for Rock in the list below, and tell us your favorite memory of his WWE down in the comments!
From WWE
Happy birthday to @TheRock!
⚡️🥳⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qcekISoynW— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 2, 2021
Thanks to @RealMickFoley and Yurple the Clown, we learned that @TheRock's birthday is May 2nd and NOT September 27th! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hYQaNuXrZc— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 2, 2021
Happy Birthday @TheRock!
Thanks for helping us celebrate @TripleH's 25th anniversary last year on #WWETheBump and making it more ELECTRIFYING than we could ever imagine! pic.twitter.com/FsaCQkvKR6— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 2, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to the Most Electrifying Man in ALLLLLL of Entertainment! @TheRock 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/p6tv494d7D— WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2021
This Is Your Life!
Happy Birthday to the most electrifying man in all of entertainment!
Maybe it’s time to revisit “This is your life,” @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/v101mPHBlu— Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard (@PrichardShow) May 2, 2021
Cheat Day!
It's @TheRock's birthday today!
We hope he's celebrating with a cheat day 😄 pic.twitter.com/7nRKjMuTIl— ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2021
Feel The Love
Happy birthday to one of the most amazing humans walking the earth and mars @TheRock Hope you get to feel all the love and light you spread to other people come back to you today x10! Looking forward to the cake and @Teremana post 🎂🥳🥃 much luv DJ! pic.twitter.com/zzGarYuscy— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) May 2, 2021
Sheiky Baby!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY INTELLIGENT BROTHER @THEROCK TOGETHER WE SUPLEX THE EARTH’S JABRONIS AND MAKE THE PEOPLE HAPPY BUBBA pic.twitter.com/iBYGKIRmK4— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 2, 2021
Break Out The Fanny Pack!
Obligatory happy birthday to my twin @TheRock post. Gonna celebrate by binge watching Young Rock with some Teremana tequila and a handkerchief under my elbow. Like an adult. A really really fashionable adult. pic.twitter.com/0L2ItXQofG— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) May 2, 2021
From His Trek Days
Happy birthday to intergalactic Tsunkatse star @TheRock!#StarTrek pic.twitter.com/CVs3sJbUqg— TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) May 2, 2021
He's Done It All
Box office star.— The 3 Amigos (@3migospod) May 2, 2021
Tequila connoisseur.
The hardest worker in any room.
The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment.
A BIG happy birthday to the great one, @TheRock pic.twitter.com/JjWeD8IHxF
Bring On The Cake
Birthday cake? Just bring it! 🎂
From the gridiron, to the ring, to the big screen, to the small screen, and everywhere in between, no one generates electricity quite like "The Great One".
Happy birthday to the hardest working man in all of entertainment... @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/QM6KaCKwiW— The Fabulous Joey Bowie ★ (@TrueJoeyBowie) May 2, 2021
Decorated
10x World Champion
9x Slammy Award winner
5x Tag Team Champion
2x Intercontinental Champion
1x Royal Rumble winner
Happy birthday to The Rock, one of the greatest of all time... #WWE #TheRock pic.twitter.com/ptcqYJ7HcM— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) May 2, 2021
Get After It!
The Rock turns 49 years old today, Happy Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/DozmV7UgmI— Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) May 2, 2021