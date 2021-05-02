WWE Fans Celebrate The Rock's 49th Birthday

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson turned 49 on Sunday and wrestling fans flocked to Twitter to wish "The People's Champion" a happy birthday. Johnson celebrated the beginning of his birthday weekend with the news that his NBC series Young Rock had officially been renewed for a second season. Johnson responded on Instagram by writing, "THANK YOU and CONGRATS to all our brilliant production partners and talented cast. Most of all, THANK YOU to my #1 boss - all of you and your families for bringing the largest audience in years for an NBC comedy. A huge mahalo for joining me on this wild and unbelievable journey... Season 2, here we come — and hello Mr Flex Kavana, we've been expecting you."

