Will The Rock Appear at WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been heavily rumored to be involved in WrestleMania 39 this coming April, and despite all the recent controversy surrounding Vince McMahon's return to WWE and the possibility of a sale to Saudi Arabia, that is still very much a possibility. But there's also the question of when WWE might want to start building up the feud between Johnson and Roman Reigns, his cousin and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, which The Bloodline announced will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Reigns with every generation of the Anoa'i in attendance.

This immediately launched speculation that Johnson might make some sort of appearance during the show, which could get the ball rolling a feud with Reigns. Check out some of the fan reactions in the list below and let us know what you think in the comments!