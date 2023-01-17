Will The Rock Appear at WWE Raw's 30th Anniversary?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been heavily rumored to be involved in WrestleMania 39 this coming April, and despite all the recent controversy surrounding Vince McMahon's return to WWE and the possibility of a sale to Saudi Arabia, that is still very much a possibility. But there's also the question of when WWE might want to start building up the feud between Johnson and Roman Reigns, his cousin and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, which The Bloodline announced will feature an "Acknowledgement Ceremony" for Reigns with every generation of the Anoa'i in attendance.
This immediately launched speculation that Johnson might make some sort of appearance during the show, which could get the ball rolling a feud with Reigns. Check out some of the fan reactions in the list below and let us know what you think in the comments!
Now That Would Be Funny
prevnext
They have us thinking The Rock will show up since every Bloodline member is meant to appear here, but really, they might just turn on Sami Zayn. I hope I'm wrong. SAMI ZAYN TO REPLACE THE ROCK INSTEAD! pic.twitter.com/G9K6gP0beo— Austin 3:16 #RIPJonHuber (@WWEJDCT) January 17, 2023
Finally...
prevnext
EVERY generation of the bloodline will be at RAW XXX next week…
there’s no way …
could it be that easy… ? #WWERaw #RawXXX #TheRock pic.twitter.com/HpoWZtfDgV— Hollywood HatKid 🤘🏻 (@HatKid4Life) January 17, 2023
Living the Gimmick
prevnext
AN ACKNOWLEDGEMENT CEREMONY AT RAW XXX WITH EVERY GENERATION OF THE BLOODLINE?!?
So......... @TheRock gonna show up or gonna keep living his gimmick of ignoring us?!?!?— Make Me Commanders OC (@Sean_Bishop) January 17, 2023
Acknowledge Josh Alexander
prevnext
The Rock should completely ignore any invite he receives for RAW XXX next week and make another appearance in IMPACT Wrestling that same week. Do it, big man.— Carl 🦩 (@deadeditors_) January 17, 2023
Womp Womp
prevnext
The Rock that's showing up to RAW 30 next week pic.twitter.com/5KGTfPKt4N— Aows 🇲🇦 (@AowsBen) January 17, 2023
Processing
prev
EVERY generation of The Bloodline will be on Raw 30 next week does that mean the ROCK? pic.twitter.com/uCm6eqCNaB— SethRollinsERA (@ThisAintNathann) January 17, 2023