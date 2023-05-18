Pretty Sweet Pack DLC Brings The OC, Tiffany Stratton, and More to WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 recently brought two new additions to the roster through a patch update, but today 2K has added five more WWE Superstars to the mix courtesy of the latest DLC pack. The Pretty Sweet DLC Pack is the second of five DLC packs included in the Season Pass and is now live on all platforms. The new pack adds The OC's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, as well as Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. The pack also brings NXT star Tiffany Stratton to the roster, adding even more NXT talent to the mix. In addition to recent additions Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, this has been a big week for WWE 2K23, and you can find even more images of the new superstars on the next slide.

Anderson and Gallows will now complete The O.C. faction, as Yim was just added to the game this week and AJ Styles was part of the roster at launch. The group just made their return to television after being drafted to SmackDown, and it also brought Styles back to the ring after recovering from an ankle injury.

Pretty Deadly was also drafted to SmackDown during the Draft, getting the call-up from NXT. They just made their on-screen debut this past week, and look to make their SmackDown in-ring debut this week. Tiffany Stratton is also keeping busy, as the NXT star is currently in the semifinals of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament, and she will face Roxanne Perez for the chance to move on to the Finals.

The finals will be held at NXT Battleground, and whoever wins that match will become the new NXT Women's Champion. We'll have to wait and see who leaves with the Championship, but you can jump into the ring with Pretty Deadly, The OC, and Stratton in WWE 2K23 right now. You can also find the remaining Season Pass DLC lineup for WWE 2K23 below.

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14

Harley Race;

Ivy Nile;

Wendy Choo;

Tony D'Angelo;

Trick Williams.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

What do you think of the new DLC? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!