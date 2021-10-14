WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view lineup has been changed, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio. Following Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 and Survivor Series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, WWE originally intended to close out 2021 with a TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 19 (reportedly set for Chicago). However, that show has now been canceled and WWE will instead focus on the WWE Day 1 event on New Year’s Day at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“Originally there was going to be a pay-per-view in Chicago at the Allstate Arena in mid-December, and the feeling is now that doing 12 a year, and the December pay-per-view will actually be January 1 in Atlanta. The idea of doing January 1 rather than do mid-late December. And then they’re still gonna do Royal Rumble as the January pay-per-view,” Metlzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). “A lot of people were wondering, when they moved the December Chicago date from being a pay-per-view to being a television taping, who’s gonna get the pay-per-view? And the answer is that there is no pay-per-view.”

Here’s the lineup for what WWE has planned for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next week.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Sami Zayn/Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal/Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega/Carmella vs. Shayna Baszler/Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE confirmed on this week’s Monday Night Raw that next month’s Survivor Series will once again center around the “battle for brand supremacy,” as the show will feature a non-title match between the reigning WWE Universal Champion (Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar) and WWE Champion (Drew McIntyre or Big E).

The TLC pay-per-view has been a consistent staple of WWE’s calendar since the concept was first introduced in 2009, with every show (except 2017) taking place in December. The event would typically center around matches with Tables, Chairs, Ladders or TLC stipulations. Last year’s show was highlighted by McIntyre retaining the WWE title against AJ Styles and a Money in the Bank cash-in from THe Miz, Reigns retaining the Universal title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton setting The Fiend on fire in a Firefly Inferno Match.