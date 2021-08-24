More Details on WWE's New Year's Day Pay-Per-View

✖

WWE announced back in July that it plans on kicking off 2022 with the first New Year's Day pay-per-view. The show's name was confirmed on Tuesday as Day 1 and will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. You can see the first local advertising for the event below.

WWE president Nick Khan spoke with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport this past weekend and explained why this new pay-per-view was being added (h/t Wrestling Inc.) —"We're looking for any sports date, on the sports calendar, where a sporting event doesn't exist. And I'll give you an example of that. So, this coming New Year's Eve, is a Friday night. Atlanta expects 300,000 to 400,000 people to go to Atlanta for New Years. And by the way, the two college football playoff games are also on that Friday, December 31st New Year's Eve. My belief is that people who are going to Atlanta, they don't wake up the Saturday morning after a long night out for New Years, and say 'Okay, let's go home.' They want to do something on Saturday night.

For the first time in 6 years, @WWE will be bringing a pay-per-view to Atlanta. "WWE DAY 1" is scheduled to be at the @StateFarmArena Saturday, January 1, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am et through Ticketmaster. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #wweday1 pic.twitter.com/3Tul4rng5a — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) August 24, 2021

"There was a moment in time where all the big college football games were on New Year's Day. That's changed," Khan said. "They're not all on New Year's Day, as we know. The Saturday night, where the Rose Bowl is happening that night, but it's not in one of the two college football games. So, we saw it as an open night. And our Atlanta folks, our partners at State Farm Arena, are excited for the event. We're excited for the event. And we're always going to look at that calendar to see what might work, [SummerSlam] being an example of that as well."

Here's what WWE's pay-per-view schedule for the rest of 2021 looks like:

Extreme Rules — Sept. 26 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Crown Jewel — Oct. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Survivor Series — Nov. 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

PPV TBA — Dec. 12 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

