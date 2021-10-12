WWE Confirms Survivor Series 2021 Main Event

WWE officially confirmed this week that the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view will see the top champions from Raw and SmackDown collide once again. This week’s Monday Night Raw saw The Usos interrupt a promo between Drew McIntyre and Big E, reminding the latter that if he retained his title against McIntyre at Crown Jewel that means he’d get a match with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. WWE has kept the “battle for brand supremacy” as the main theme for Survivor Series since 2017, and that has (mostly) led to the two world champions clashing in a non-title bout as one of the headlining matches. Last year’s pay-per-view saw Reigns beat McIntyre, who was in his second reign as WWE Champion at the time.

But before the last of WWE’s “Big Four” pay-per-views rolls around, the company will travel to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 21 for the latest Crown Jewel event. You can see the lineup for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship : Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)

King of the Ring Finals

Queen’s Crown Finals

E recently spoke with ComicBook and compared his own WWE Championship win to when Kofi Kingston won the title back at WrestleMania 35 while E and Woods celebrated alongside him.

“Both were incredible,” E said. “KofiMania, that’s hard to beat, that whole run, that rise, seeing people with him from his first match to that title. When seeing just the amount of people who cried tears of joy and sent us evidence was really incredible. This one was different. I guess the Kofi one’s unique because I can look out, I’m outside of it in a way, even though I’m in it, because I can say, ‘Oh, of course, Kofi’s deserving of it, and he’s ready for this, and it’s the right moment and everything’s built perfectly.’ It’s a little bit different for me when it’s just me, and I’m trying. It’s a lot of the work I’ve done, as well, on myself, but I’m trying to do a better job at realizing and seeing myself outside of myself and not telling myself the lie that, “Oh, I’m not worthy or whatever it is,” and I’ve done that too often in my life, is kind of tell myself these mistruths and these lies. We all do that, that negative self-talk.

“So, it’s just different in the sense that I can objectively watch Kofi and be happy for him and know, hey, what an incredible human being but, when it’s me, there’s still that part of me that wants to say, ‘Everyone’s too nice.’ I’m a bit all over the place with this description, but it feels like an acknowledgment that I’ve done things the right way,” he added.