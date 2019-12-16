Watch: The Revival Blast Booker T Before WWE TLC, Challenge Harlem Heat to a Match

The Kickoff Show for WWE’s TLC pay-per-view took a sudden turn on Sunday night when Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival popped up and confronted Booker T. While recapping the events that took place on Monday Night Raw this week involving Seth Rollins’ heel turn, Booker said that Akam and Rezar of the Authors of Pain were now the tag team to beat on Raw. Dawson and Wilder took exception to that, saying that Booker was ignoring them just like “everyone else in the company” ahead of their ladder match with The New Day for potentially their fourth tag team championship reign.

The pair dared Booker to hand over his two WWE Hall of Fame rings to them, then said that after they win he should call up his brother Stevie Ray and reform Harlem Heat.

“After we prove you wrong and beat New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships — no don’t speak! You’ve had hours to speak, this is our time. I say after we win it for the fourth time, why don’t you step up. Why don’t you go get your better half, the one we respect, go get Stevie Ray —,” Dawson said.

“We’ll beat the respect out of you,” Wilder added.

Booker stayed quiet throughout their rant, then said afterwards that he was trying to set a positive example by not attacking them for getting in his face.

During their Hall of Fame run as a tag team, Booker and Ray held the WCW World Tag Team Championships a record 10 times. The pair were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in April as part of the Class of 2019.