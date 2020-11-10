WWE's Total Bellas Reveal Baby Milestones

✖

The Bella Twins were once a force within the ring of World Wrestling Entertainment, but when they both announced that they were pregnant around the same time, they transitioned to their own reality television show on the E! Network, with the outlet recently taking the opportunity to ask the twins how they look at being parents now that they are neck deep in diapers! Brie Bella had her son with the superstar of Daniel Bryan, and Nikki Bella had her son with Artem Chigvintsev. Needless to say, even though they aren't wrestling, the Twins have definitely found their way into the limelight once again!

Nikki Bella had this to say about her favorite memory with her son, Matteo:

"So many favorites! Just recently I had to leave for a few hours to work. When I walked in the door and he heard my voice and saw me he got so excited and started smiling and laughing so big! And then immediately wanted to get into my arms and he gave me the biggest embrace! I have never felt so special and loved!"

Nikki also took the opportunity to break down her favorite parts of being a parent and how she spends her days with her son now that she has left the squared circle behind her:

The LOVE!!!! The smiles! The laughs! The baby talk! The baby monkey hugs and holds. I'm just so in love. Literally cry once a day bc I have never felt love like this. He has made me mushy!

Brie Bella also took the opportunity to share one of the hardest parts of being a new parent:

"Scheduling. You want them to go wild and do whatever they please but you realize that a schedule helps the whole family and a Mama's sanity."

The Women's League of World Wrestling Entertainment has introduced audiences to some of the biggest female fighters in the world today, with the likes of Asuka, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair proving that they had what it takes to bring this division to an entirely new level. It will be interesting to see if the Bella Twins one day return to World Wrestling Entertainment!

What do you think of these parenting highlights from the Bella Twins? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Via E! Online