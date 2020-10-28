Former WWE, WCW Wrestler Tracy Smothers Dead at 58

✖

Tracy Smothers, a former WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling and ECW wrestler, has passed away at the age of 58. Smothers was diagnosed with Lymphoma in November 2019, though stated a month later it was determined to be non-fatal. PWInsider is reporting that along with the cancer diagnosis Smothers had been dealing with heart issues and upcoming hernia surgery.

Born in Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers made his pro wrestling debut in 1982. He's best known for working in the WWF as Freddy Joe Floyd, ECW as apart of the FBI and WCW as one half of The Southern Boys/Young Pistols.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have since taken to Twitter to mourn his passing.

I’m saddened to hear the passing of dear friend Tracy Smothers. Thanks for the years of friendship. Tracy & I had been checking in w each other every couple days regarding the health situation both of us are going through. This is another hard loss in the sport of pro wrestling. pic.twitter.com/APy9F7ifSY — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) October 28, 2020

Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracy Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracy. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 28, 2020

Sad to hear about Tracy Smothers. A marvelous, eternally underrated talent, extremely versatile and someone who took the changes in wrestling and rolled with them instead of moaning about it. pic.twitter.com/MkEpAze4P3 — TAPE (@tapemachines) October 28, 2020

Very sad to learn that Tracy Smothers passed. He was a great wrestler and an even better person. He was always cutting up and busting chops in the locker room...just a fun talented dude always smiling. A spectacular career wrestling everywhere you could imagine over his years! pic.twitter.com/L0RERBn7ve — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 28, 2020

My great friend Tracy Smothers has passed, it is with a heavy heart that I share the news. Lots of great times with Tracy, I had just spoke with him last week RIP my friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tracy's family and loved ones at this time. Ricky Morton pic.twitter.com/FMFYSTv1sw — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 28, 2020