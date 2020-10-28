Former WWE, WCW Wrestler Tracy Smothers Dead at 58

By Connor Casey

Tracy Smothers, a former WWE, WCW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling and ECW wrestler, has passed away at the age of 58. Smothers was diagnosed with Lymphoma in November 2019, though stated a month later it was determined to be non-fatal. PWInsider is reporting that along with the cancer diagnosis Smothers had been dealing with heart issues and upcoming hernia surgery.

Born in Springfield, Tennessee, Smothers made his pro wrestling debut in 1982. He's best known for working in the WWF as Freddy Joe Floyd, ECW as apart of the FBI and WCW as one half of The Southern Boys/Young Pistols.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have since taken to Twitter to mourn his passing.

