Triple H Comments on Renee Young Amid Reports of Her Leaving WWE

Reports broke on Wednesday morning that on-screen personality, interviewer and host Renee Young had given her notice to WWE last week and would soon be leaving the company. As of this writing, Young has yet to comment on the reports, and during his media conference call on Wednesday Triple H was directly asked about the news. He declined on directly commenting, saying, "I'll let Renee deal with that on her terms." However he did talk about what she has meant to the company since she first joined back in late 2012.

"As far as her as a person and as part of WWE, it's been awesome," he said. "She has been a large part of this, I personally enjoyed working with her tremendously. And it's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. I thought she's done tremendously. I'll let her handle the rest of it, but as far as her contributions they've been awesome."

As of now, it's not clear when Young's last day with the company will be, though some reports indicate her being done after SummerSlam weekend.

Elsewhere during the conference call, "The Game" explained why NXT won't be moving to the WWE ThunderDome setup at Orlando's Amway Center like the rest of the promotion.

"Right now, with trying to move SmackDown, SummerSlam, Raw for the foreseeable future and all the undertaking that is happening there, I'm very happy to be staying. As spectacular... as that's going to be, I feel they have enough on their hands right now. Our partnership with Full Sail is, to me, probably one of the most important partnerships we have, and I love it there. Right now we're there."

Here's what WWE has on the schedule for its ThunderDome setup, beginning with this Friday's SmackDown:

Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

And here's the lineup for this Saturday's NXT TakeOver: XXX:

NXT Championship: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai

NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes vs. Damien Priest vs. Bronson Reed vs. Finn Balor/Velveteen Dream vs. Johnny Gargano/Ridge Holland

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

