Triple H Reacts to NXT Moving to Tuesday Nights

✖

WWE confirmed on Tuesday that NXT will officially be leaving Wednesdays for Tuesday nights on the USA Network starting with the April 13 episode. Triple H had stated numerous times in the past that he had no intention of moving the show even as it consistently lost in the ratings while running head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, but gave his thoughts on the decision in a new interview with Variety.

"We now feel like we're in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays," H said. "We believe they'll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from 'Monday Night Raw,' which we've seen in the past."

Ahead of that move, NXT will have its first two-night TakeOver event with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7-8. The first night will air on USA during NXT's normal timeslot, while Night Two will be exclusively on Peacock.

"The ability for us to be on [Peacock], a bigger platform where so many more people have the opportunity to experience it and and to let it grow into something more, is very exciting," he later added. "And once you sample it, we believe that the product is something that people will stick with and become involved in."

Check out the full card for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below:

Night One

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Tag Team Championships: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

NXT United Kingdom Championship: Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Six-Man Gauntlet Eliminator Match

Night Two

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Gauntlet Eliminator Winner

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin vs. Santos Escobar (Ladder Match)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

That show will be followed WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here's the full card for that:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two