WWE's Triple H Reveals When The Undertaker's Ear Was Almost Ripped Off By Stone Cold Steve Austin

Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.

"The Undertaker got his ear clipped open by Steve's knee brace and we had to get on a plane immediately following the event. Like I remember we came in our gear and changed at the airport. We came on a charter and flew back to the U.S. We were still in our gear and when we got to the airport, we went into a locker room and changed – and Taker's ear was like hanging," Levesque said.

"We had a plastic surgeon that was going to meet him in the States, and I stood for the longest time on a seat behind him putting pressure on his head and his ear because once you get up there the pressure will have you bleeding like a stuck pig. So I stood behind him for the longest time putting pressure on his ear to try and get it to stop bleeding while we were flying home," Levesque said.

Triple H has been quite busy since taking over WWE Creative and has given his viewpoints on several hot topics in the world of wrestling. That includes the topic of blood, something AEW doesn't shy away from and something WWE didn't use to shy away from either. These days blood isn't something seen that often on WWE TV, and in an interview with The Ringer, Triple H explained his stance on it.

"The world has changed. The world has evolved. I don't think it's necessary," Levesque said. "If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you'll see them roll out and they'll get looked at to make sure that there's nothing dangerous. I'm just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we've changed that practice. And it's irresponsible to go back."

"Look, when you have guys and women performing at the highest of levels, I feel like I spend more time talking them out of stuff than I do [talking them into something]," he later added. "I've done this for years, and as you're sitting back there behind that TV monitor, watching this go down, you're holding your breath the whole show. I feel like there's always a risk-to-reward ratio. Is it so big that people are gonna walk away from this with that vision implanted in their mind and they'll never forget it? Because if you are risking your health and your longevity in your profession, over that spot, over that moment, it needs to be worth it. So I've talked people out of doing things because sometimes I'm like, 'Look, be honest; it's just a spot.'"