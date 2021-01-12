Triple H vs. Randy Orton Fight Booked for WWE Raw Main Event

✖

For the first time since March 2016, Triple H will compete on free television in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with "The Game" trying to address Drew McIntyre getting pulled from the show (due to COVID-19), only for Randy Orton to quickly interrupt him. He tried to have himself placed at No. 30 in the Royal Rumble, then demanded "The Game" hand him the WWE Championship. When both of those ideas were shot down, Orton demanded a "fight" with his old mentor and rival.

Hunter took issue with how Orton acted last week with legends like Mark Henry and Ric Flair, but initially turned down the idea. Orton mentioned Stephanie, prompting the 14-time world champion to punch him in the face, making the fight official.

