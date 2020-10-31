Every WWE Twitch Account That Has Been Put On Hold So Far
Several weeks back, news broke that WWE had given an order that talent would need to shutdown their third party social media partnerships or hand over control the company. This notably included Cameo and Twitch. Several of the company's top talents have been making considerable income via both platforms and WWE clearly wanted in on the game, figuring that they have given talent the platform to make themselves profitable.
However, WWE does employ their talent as "independent contractors," which means this kind of an order from management received a lot of criticism. It even brought in former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who went after the company hard for overreaching when it comes to the talent's earnings potential when they aren't classified as full time employees.
Either way, the edict has come down and several talents have put their accounts on "hold" for the time being. We have that evolving list below.
AJ Styles
Styles posted a detailed reason for his account being suspended for the time being. He wrote the following on his Discord:
“I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love every one of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know WWE is making some changes that involve streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard. With that being said I will be suspending Stylesclash stream. This isn’t goodbye, but this is see you sometime in the future.”
Both Styles' Twitter and Mixer accounts are inactive for the time being.
Cesaro
Cesaro is dedicated League of Legends player on Twitch and has developed quite a following. He noted on Thursday that it would be his last stream for a while.
Mia Yim
Yim took to Twitter to explain her channel's absence.
"Sorry guys, no more stream for the time being. Thank you for making these past few difficult months manageable. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Sorry guys, no more stream for the time being. Thank you for making these past few difficult months manageable. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. 💙 https://t.co/9XHbOikGLL— The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 29, 2020
Zelina Vega and Aleister Black
The married couple have a joint Twitch account. They signed off with similar messages to the rest of the talent, noting that it wasn't a goodbye forever but just until they know more. Their channel will be inactive for the time being.
Paige...Resists
Paige has been one of the big successes of late, and she held an emotional stream on her Twitch channel which included some venting. Her frustrations were easy to relate and sympathize with.
Fightful transcribed her comments:
"There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don't realize that this community isn't about subs."
She also said, "This is our fun and where we can be ourselves, Paige said during a stream Thursday. “That’s why we’re here and on Twitch. We also have a wonderful community. What’s the pocket change we’re getting compared to the billions these people are getting? We’re not hurting anybody or doing anything harmful, we’re just having a good time. People are on YouTube, have merchandise, wrestling schools, and Twitch gets taken down?"
So it looks like despite WWE's order, she is going to press on for now.

Heartbreaking to hear Paige open up about WWE / Twitch situations. WWE needs to make this right. pic.twitter.com/lJLdZAWVSR— Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) October 30, 2020