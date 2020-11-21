WWE's New Ugly Christmas Sweaters Feature Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The Fiend, and More
It's that time of year again folks, and I don't mean just the time to take out all the Christmas decor and start adorning every door with a wreath (though that's totally acceptable). No, I mean it's the time to start rocking your favorite WWE ugly Christmas sweater, and now WWE has unleashed a new series of ugly holiday sweatshirts to add to your collection. As with last year, there is a mix of legends and current superstars, including Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Roddy Piper, The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and more, and there's even a few light-up sweatshirt options too.
All of them are pretty snazzy, though we have a few favorites. The Fiend and Drew McIntyre's sweaters are the most authentically Christmas with their red, green, and white color schemes, though it could be argued someone like Fiend isn't really a "Christmas" person.
Seth Rollins' sweater is also sporting Christmas colors with a slightly darker color scheme, and if you like more of a blue theme you're in luck with blue sweaters from Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles.
There's also the brilliance of the Becky Lynch sweater, which swaps in The Man for The Mom, and it's amazing.
You can also get some of last year's assortment on sale for as low as $9.95, though most are around $19.99. Those include welters featuring Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, The Club, and Undisputed ERA.
You can check out the entire list below and you can order all of them right here from the WWE Shop. If you want to see more than just Christmas sweaters, you can view even more holiday WWE swag right here.
Light-Up Sweaters
Undertaker
Ultimate Warrior
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Roddy Piper
Bret Hart
Ric Flair
Standard Sweaters
The Fiend Let Me In
AJ Styles A.S.A.P.
Alexa Bliss No Cocoa No Bliss
Asuka The Empress Shrine
Becky Lynch The Mom
Braun Strowman The Strowman Express
Drew McIntyre Claymore Country
Roman Reigns It's My Yard
Sasha Banks Legit Boss
Seth Rollins Monday Night Messiah
Undertaker Deadman Inc.
Sale Sweaters
Alexa Bliss Blissmas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse
Seth Rollins Ignite the Will
The Club The OC
Undisputed ERA Shock The System
Ric Flair Light Up
Hulk Hogan Light Up
Are you planning on picking one of these up? Let us know and of course you can talk all things WWE and Christmas with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!