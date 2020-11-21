WWE's New Ugly Christmas Sweaters Feature Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The Fiend, and More

It's that time of year again folks, and I don't mean just the time to take out all the Christmas decor and start adorning every door with a wreath (though that's totally acceptable). No, I mean it's the time to start rocking your favorite WWE ugly Christmas sweater, and now WWE has unleashed a new series of ugly holiday sweatshirts to add to your collection. As with last year, there is a mix of legends and current superstars, including Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Roddy Piper, The Fiend, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and more, and there's even a few light-up sweatshirt options too.

All of them are pretty snazzy, though we have a few favorites. The Fiend and Drew McIntyre's sweaters are the most authentically Christmas with their red, green, and white color schemes, though it could be argued someone like Fiend isn't really a "Christmas" person.

Seth Rollins' sweater is also sporting Christmas colors with a slightly darker color scheme, and if you like more of a blue theme you're in luck with blue sweaters from Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles.

There's also the brilliance of the Becky Lynch sweater, which swaps in The Man for The Mom, and it's amazing.

You can also get some of last year's assortment on sale for as low as $9.95, though most are around $19.99. Those include welters featuring Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, The Club, and Undisputed ERA.

You can check out the entire list below and you can order all of them right here from the WWE Shop. If you want to see more than just Christmas sweaters, you can view even more holiday WWE swag right here.

Light-Up Sweaters

Undertaker

Ultimate Warrior

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Roddy Piper

Bret Hart

Ric Flair

Standard Sweaters

The Fiend Let Me In

AJ Styles A.S.A.P.

Alexa Bliss No Cocoa No Bliss

Asuka The Empress Shrine

Becky Lynch The Mom

Braun Strowman The Strowman Express

Drew McIntyre Claymore Country

Roman Reigns It's My Yard

Sasha Banks Legit Boss

Seth Rollins Monday Night Messiah

Undertaker Deadman Inc.

Sale Sweaters

Alexa Bliss Blissmas

Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

Seth Rollins Ignite the Will

The Club The OC

Undisputed ERA Shock The System

Ric Flair Light Up

Hulk Hogan Light Up

Are you planning on picking one of these up? Let us know and of course you can talk all things WWE and Christmas with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!