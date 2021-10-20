The Undertaker has not appeared on WWE programming since his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series last November. And while there’s been no mention of him in the build-up to Thursday’s pay-per-view, the odds of him appearing at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this week just shot up dramatically. Photos began spreading around social media on Wednesday showing “The Deaman” appearing in full gear in Riyadh to introduce Pitbull for his concert.

“The Phenom” has been a consistent presence at all of WWE’s Saudi Arabia events since the 10-year deal first began in 2018. His matches include a Casket Match with Rusev, an infamous eight-minute match with Goldberg, a reunion with Kane to take on D-Generation X and a quick appearance at Super ShowDown 2020 to beat AJ Styles at the end of a gauntlet match.

The WWE legend announced his retirement at the end of last year’s The Last Ride documentary series. He’s since talked in a number of interviews about the difficulty of the decision and the finality of his last appearance.

“I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on,” Undertaker told the Victory Over Injury Podcast earlier this year. “Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me.’ No, that was it.”

Do you think “The Deadman” will make some sort of appearance at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments and check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Championship: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos

RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos Goldberg vs. Big E (No Holds Barred)

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

King of the Ring Final (Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal/Xavier Woods)

Queen’s Crown Final (Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler/Doudrop)

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

(Kickoff) The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin