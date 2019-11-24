Watch: The Undertaker Defends Switching to the American Badass Persona

The Undertaker’s character shift from the supernatural “Deadman” persona to the more grounded “American Badass” gimmick (or Biker Taker as many fans call it) is one of the more debated topics in the wrestling fan community. Some fans loved when Taker switched things up from 2000-03, while others can stand the gimmick and applauded when Undertaker went back to being the mysterious demonic force starting in 2004. But after years of conversation and debate between fans, wrestlers and backstage personalities who were there during Taker’s transformation, the man himself is finally speaking out about it. In a rare non-kayfabe interview with Steve Austin that’s set to drop on the WWE Network on Sunay night after Survivor Series, “The Phenom” defended the biker character, saying that it was necessary for him to survive the back half of the Attitude Era.

“I think that’s my best attribute, is being able to figure out [what needed to be updated or changed.] I always felt like if I started feeling stale, my audience is probably feeling it before me. Because you get wrapped up in what you’re doing. The small changes, the breaks at the right time. But I don’t think I would’ve made it through if I hadn’t changed when I did to go the the ‘American Badass.’ The character wouldn’t have lasted through the Attitude Era.”

Undertaker’s most recent match took place this summer at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, in which he teamed with Roman Reigns to squash Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a tag match.

