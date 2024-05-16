Pokemon Legends: Z-A Report Sheds Light on Release Date

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced back in February by The Pokemon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo. Since then, there's been no updates on it, at least from official sources. This hasn't changed, but we do have some new intel from an unofficial source. The source in question has proven reliable in the past though. More specifically, the intel comes from Riddler Khu, a very prominent Pokemon leaker with a long track record of leaks.

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn't have much to say about the upcoming Pokemon game. What they do have is bad news for any hoping to play it soon. According to the leaker, not only is a 2024 release not on the table, but Nintendo fans shouldn't count on playing it in early 2025 either. The leaker doesn't rule out a release sometime later in 2025, but if it does release in 2025, it will be during a different window than its predecessor, which came out in January.

If the game isn't going to release until much deeper into 2025, or possibly even later, then it is quite possible this will turn into a Nintendo Switch 2 game, or at least a cross-gen release. There is no official word when the next Nintendo console will release, but the expectation is it will be out in 2025.

All of that said, right now all we have are rumors and speculation. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Everything is always subject to change, and plans in game development change all the time.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Pokemon coverage -- including all of the latest Pokemon news, all of the latest Pokemon rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Pokemon deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.