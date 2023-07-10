Watch: The Undertaker Protects Michelle McCool From a Shark

The Undertaker recently had to face down a shark in order to protect his wife, Michelle McCool. The WWE Hall of Famer and former Women's Champion were at the beach when McCool realized what she thought was underwater vegetation was actually a shark that had swum up to near the beach. She then posted a few videos and a photo of "The Phenom" staring down the creature, prompting it to back off. She later confirmed it was just a nurse shark (which isn't typically aggressive toward humans), but "The Phenom" didn't know that at the time.

McCool wrote about the encounter on Twitter — "I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark.....so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture ...A LOT😍#myprotector."

The Undertaker on Wanting to Wrestle at WrestleMania 39

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has stuck to his retirement since announcing it back in 2020. But he did admit in a recent interview with The Independent that he felt the itch to wrestle while watching WrestleMania 39 live in SoFi Stadium back in April.

"I've got to the point now where if I'm home, I'm fine," Calaway said. "It's when I do show up at a WWE event I get that 'I should be getting ready' feeling'.

"At WrestleMania 39, I was there and I had my family and friends up in a suite watching the show and I kind of found myself rocking in my chair like, 'oh, my gosh, I should be down there'. So in those instances, it's there. It's still in my heart and it's in my brain," he added.

"The Deadman" announced his retirement at the end of his The Last Ride documentary series, which chronicled his journey to find a proper final match following WrestleMania 33. His last match wound up being the cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles.

