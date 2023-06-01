The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns' Run as "The Tribal Chief"

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway spoke with The Independent this week, discussing the itch he felt to get back in the ring after watching WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles back in April. "The Deadman" first started pursuing what he felt was a proper retirement match all the way back at WrestleMania 33, but after being disappointed in his own performance against Roman Reigns, "The Phenom" would then spend the next three years searching for a true send-off match. That wound up being the cinematic "Boneyard Match" with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, which was followed by his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame two years later.

Calaway told the outlet that, were he back to wrestling, he'd love to work with Reigns again. Since their first match, Reigns has adopted a new persona as "The Tribal Chief," and is currently on a 1000-plus day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns. When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn't he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now," Undertaker said.

He'll also took the opportunity to praise Reigns' recent work — "He's doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent, and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It's arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it's such an old-school move, to have the title that long. He's got to be in the conversation. But do you put him in the same boat as Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan? I don't know. Everything's so subjective when it comes to that. Reigns has the claim to fame now. He's the man. I mean, it's not even close, really. He's had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He's got a claim, he's got an argument. I'm really proud of him for how he's come. It really has been impressive."

Reigns suffered his first loss in the main event of a pay-per-view this past weekend as he and Solo Sikoa failed to beat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions. The fallout from that result will occur on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.