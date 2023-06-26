WWE: The Undertaker and Mick Foley Rewatch Their Iconic Hell in a Cell Match

The Undertaker and Mick Foley's iconic Hell in a Cell match from WWE's King of the Ring 1998 pay-per-view officially turns 25 years old this week. To commemorate the anniversary, WWE had "The Deadman" and "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" sit down together and rewatch the bout. The match famously saw Undertaker toss Foley off the roof of the Cell, only for Foley to get back up and start fighting again and wind up getting chokeslammed through the cell roof (in an unplanned moment). Miraculously, Foley would be back in the ring for the main event to interfere in the First Blood Match between Kane and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for the WWF Championship.

You can check out the full 28-minute video below! The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022 after having his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. Foley, a three-time WWE Champion and a fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee, wrapped up his in-ring career in 2012 with a surprise appearance in that year's Royal Rumble match. Is Undertaker vs. Foley your favorite Hell in a Cell match? Tell us in the comments!

"The Phenom" officially announced his retirement in 2020 at the end of his The Last Ride documentary series, which Foley took part in as an interviewee. The series centered around Undertaker struggling with the idea of retirement and finding a proper "send-off" match to wrap up his career. In an interview with ComicBook at the time, Foley discussed why retirement in the pro wrestling business is so difficult.

"I think because success is subjective in our business," Foley said. "It's not like you can gauge it based on a batting average. In baseball, if a guy can't get around on the fastball, his career is done. Whereas, in sports entertainment, you are often at your peak years after your physical peak ends. In that you understand more about crowd psychology, you connect more with the fans, and you find ways to have better matches even though your prime physical years are over. I think there's a fine line between self-confidence and delusion. I think some of us, myself included, when we get older tiptoe over that line and still believe we have that one last match left in us."