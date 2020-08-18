The Undertaker, WWE Fans Start Up New 'Undertaker Complaints' Meme

WWE fans started up a new trend on Tuesday via Twitter — #UndertakerComplaints where they would post complaints that centered around and included gifs of The Undertaker. "The Deadman" even decided to get involved, popping up on Twitter with a gif from his The Last Ride documentary. Taker announced at the end of the WWE Network series that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring again, though many fans (and fellow wrestlers) have their doubts about that. His last match took place this past April when he buried AJ Styles under six feet of dirt in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The match was praised by fans at the time, and was the first of what is now known as cinematic matches.

