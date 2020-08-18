The Undertaker, WWE Fans Start Up New 'Undertaker Complaints' Meme
WWE fans started up a new trend on Tuesday via Twitter — #UndertakerComplaints where they would post complaints that centered around and included gifs of The Undertaker. "The Deadman" even decided to get involved, popping up on Twitter with a gif from his The Last Ride documentary. Taker announced at the end of the WWE Network series that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring again, though many fans (and fellow wrestlers) have their doubts about that. His last match took place this past April when he buried AJ Styles under six feet of dirt in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The match was praised by fans at the time, and was the first of what is now known as cinematic matches.
The Deadman Himself
#UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/P4u85yhULp— Undertaker (@undertaker) August 18, 2020
Too Old
#UndertakerComplaints I'm too old for this shit. pic.twitter.com/T4MUGY0haT— YouMayCallMe...V (@VYoumaycallme) August 18, 2020
A Fair Complaint
"Human resources? I'd like to make a formal complaint about a coworker that tried to drug me."#UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/k4whft3CC9— Miguel Meza (@OneCharmingMan) August 18, 2020
Don't Get Them Started
#UndertakerComplaints— Nathan Robson #42 Black/female/LGBTQ lives matter! (@NathanMisao) August 18, 2020
Family issues pic.twitter.com/0F9OKyGK3b
Please
#UndertakerComplaints
The Undertaker: "ahhh... retirement... let's see what Twitter is talking about today........."
The Internet: "You still got it" "One more match" "Please don't retire"
Undertaker: "Will you ever just let me... REST... IN... PEACE ALREADY!?" pic.twitter.com/L76luLMaWK— The death taco (@RobloxianTaco) August 18, 2020
Dang it, Vince!
Vince said he needs me again #UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/PjNGgRjRzH— GlennNotSoClose 🇮🇪🇭🇺🇵🇭 (@Every1SayIMBoss) August 18, 2020
Allen!
When the body you just buried sticks it's hand out#UndertakerComplaints pic.twitter.com/d5yT8EYcjU— Drewonthebeat (@sanantone21) August 18, 2020
