The Usos Retain WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura Possibly Injured

WWE's Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos put their Championships on the line against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, a team that was created out of previous run-ins with The Bloodline. In the past, The Usos have had a hand in taking down Nakamura's partner Boogs and Riddle's RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton, and now they had a shot at taking back Raw's Tag Team Title. Unfortunately midway through the match, Nakamura would find himself hurt and having to leave the match, leaving Riddle by himself. Somehow he stayed in the fight and almost won several times, but some interference from Sami Zayn led to The Usos retaining.

Jey and Nakamura started the match off and Nakamura was all over Jey, and then tagged in Riddle. They combined on several kicks and then Riddle hit a suplex on Jey and went for the cover, but he kicked out. Forearms followed but then Jimmy tagged in and they slammed Riddle down. Jimmy stomped on Riddle's back and then went for the cover but Riddle kicked out. Jimmy grounded Riddle with a hold but Riddle hit a kick to the side of his head to buy him some space.

Jimmy and Riddle tagged in their partners and Nakamura caught Jey with a roundhouse kick. More kicks followed on Jey in the corner and then he picked him up and put him up top. Nakamura hit a knee to the midsection and went for the cover but Jey kicked out. Nakamura caught Jey again and then slammed him down on his back, tagging in Riddle, who went for the cover but Jey kicked out.

Jimmy ended up interfering and brought Riddle down on the outside but Nakamura broke up the ensuing cover. Nakamura then sent Jey into the steel steps and then ended up driving his knee into the steps. Jey drop-kicked Nakamura in the back of the knee and it seemed he was hurt. Trainers came and helped Nakamura out as Riddle walked with him. Then Riddle came back and went after both Usos, clearing the ring and knocking them both down to the outside.

The match continued but it became a 2-on-1 match and Riddle kept fighting, but Jimmy would knock him down long enough to go for the cover. Riddle kicked out and Jey tagged in, and they both sent him careening into the opposite turnbuckle. Jey and Jimmy celebrated a bit and then Jey mocked Randy Orton, but Riddle hit a massive knee strike on Jey, knocking him down. Jey crawled to Jimmy and got the tag but Riddle knocked him back too with a flurry of punches and a kick. Riddle Ethen hit a knee strike on Jey and charged into both Usos on opposite ends of the ring. A fisherman's suplex on Jey and Jimmy followed and then he hit twin Setons on them, clearing the ring again.

Riddle had Jimmy prepped for a DDT and Riddle hit a running knee on Jey and then landed on both Usos after leaping from the ropes. He rolled Jimmy in and power slammed him, and then went for the trademark Orton DDT. He hit it but did not go for the cover. Instead, he homaged Orton's trademark move and the RKO, and almost got the win but Jimmy kicked out right rat the end. Then Jimmy covered him and Riddle kicked out right before the 3 count. Jimmy went up top but Riddle met him up there, only for Roman's music to hit. Riddle brought down Jimmy with an RKO but he wasn't the active man, and Jey came down and slammed Riddle down to get the pin and the win.

It also turns out it wasn't Roman Reigns coming out to the ring, but was Sami Zayn messing with the controls in the back, and the Usos can credit him for the win. Riddle noticed him celebrating out by the Usos and attacked to close out SmackDown.

