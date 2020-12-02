Vince McMahon Reflects on Pat Patterson Following His Death

✖

Hours after news broke that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson had passed away, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to social media with a heartfelt message. On top of his wrestling career, Patterson spent decades working behind the scenes as a producer and was often seen as McMahon's right-hand man when it came to booking the WWE product and creating new concepts. McMahon wrote, "Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you."

Patterson debuted for the World Wrestling Federation in 1979, and while he retired from working full-time in 2004 he remained with the company as a creative consultant until his passing.

Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you. pic.twitter.com/TugpAOrN6O — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 2, 2020

WWE released a statement shortly after the news broke.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at age 79," the statement partially read. "A true trailblazer of the industry, Patterson was linked to many 'firsts' in sports-entertainment throughout his storied career, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble Match. In a career spanning six decades, the renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes."

"In his 25-plus years in WWE, Patterson was synonymous with making history," the statement concluded. "From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore. This amazing legacy was captured in Patterson's 2016 autobiography, 'Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE,' a moving chronicle about his life both inside and out of the ring. WWE extends its condolences to Patterson's family and friends."