WWE Reportedly Sends Keith Lee, Otis, and More to PC for Additional Training

2020 has been a weird year for, well, pretty much everything, and that definitely includes the WWE. It continues to get weirder though, as a new report from F4WOnline says that Vince McMahon "threw a fit about the working ability of certain guys on the main roster", and it seems that group mostly consists of larger superstars, though we didn't know who was included specifically in that group. Then another report released by PWInsider shed more light on the situation, saying that Vince is having those superstars take part in training at the Performance Center for "refining and improving their in-ring skills". More information was released that shed some light on the names in that group, and they include Keith Lee, Otis, and more.

"PWInsider.com can confirm that Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin and AJ Styles' bodyguard Omos are among the contingent that the company has been working with on improving and refining their work inside the ring with those talents taking part in regular workouts at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

It is also stated that Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak will be instructors of those training sessions, which will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

As you might have guessed, the news isn't getting a lot of positive feedback online, as Lee is one of the brightest stars at the company. Fans aren't having it online, and you can see some of the reactions below.

"Vince thinks Keith Lee needs to go train two days per week at the Performance Center to improve his in-ring skills?"

"Sending Keith Lee to the PC to learn how to wrestle.

Is like sending Freddie Mercury to vocal school so he can learn how to sing."

"Keith Lee apparently is named as one of the men who Vince McMahon sent back to the WWE PC to be retrained. Why? Of all the guys, Keith Lee? This is 100% indication that nobody watches or cared about NXT on the main roster. It's all in the booking. Blaming others as usual Vince..."

"Y’all gotta stop hating on this man Keith Lee please

This guy is a franchise player."

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime let us know what you think in the comments!