Finn Balor Explains Why The Demon King Didn't Make It In The WWE

Finn Balor may have just won the NXT Championship, but the Irish professional wrestler recently was interviewed and discussed why a significant part of his character didn't make the cut when he had ascended the ladder to in World Wrestling Entertainment in the Demon King!

Finn recently won the NXT belt by defeating Adam Cole in a one on one bout, with Triple H congratulating the agile brawler by throwing up a "Too Sweet" symbol of his own. Needless to say, Balor clearly has a bright future in the industry, whether as the Demon King or otherwise.

Balor had this to say about his alter ego not being at the forefront of his persona as he wrestles in both the WWE and NXT proper:

‘I feel like when I made the transition to Raw and SmackDown, the working environment there – the way things happen so fast and the way TV is produced so fast – that character wasn’t really designed for that environment."

‘I feel like we should have handled it better. I should have handled it better in the sense that I should have been the one to put my foot down and say, “Nah I don’t think we should do this. I think the return to NXT has helped me protect not only Finn and the prince, but my own integrity and also the Demon,’

Balor also noted that we have yet to see the last of the Demon King, even though he's been absent for some time:

"I feel like the way we used it, we kinda used it as a bit of a crutch. As cool as the demon was, it was making Finn less cool in the sense that Finn would get his ass kicked and then the Demon would come and save the day.’

Finn Balor's Demon King definitely left an impression on audiences when the professional wrestler made his big debut, with many thinking that the look elicited the likes of Marvel's symbiotic psychopaths in Venom and Carnage. Having made a name for himself as a part of the Bullet Club, it's clear that Balor has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional wrestling.

Via Metro