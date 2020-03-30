How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 36 for Free

WrestleMania 36 will go down as one of the strangest events in WWE history this coming weekend. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show has been moved from the 80,000-plus seat Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where it will take place across the span of two days on April 4 and 5 in front of no audience. And unlike every other WrestleMania, this one has been already been completely taped and spoilers (specifically matches being changed due to wrestlers either being sick or injured) have already made their way online.

Along with taping all of their episodes up through the April 8 installment of NXT, WWE has responded to the pandemic by taking a large chunk of their pay-per-view library and adding it to the WWE Network‘s free tier, meaning you could watch it right now for free. WrestleMania 36 will still only be available for subscribers, but WWE is keeping its policy of allowing viewers to try out the subscription for free for a full month — meaning you can watch both days of WrestleMania for no charge.

You can access the free month of the WWE Network by clicking here.

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped. According to new reports on Monday, WrestleMania’s total run time (including pre-shows) will add up to more than eight hours.