Was Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show Technically the WrestleMania 36 Main Event?

WrestleMania 36 Night 2 originally ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. But as this week’s Monday Night Raw revealed, that wasn’t the end of the night for “The Scottish Psychopath.” The show closed with what WWE claimed to be the recording of what happened roughly 20 minutes after the show went off the air, showing McIntyre come back out to the ring for a promo after his custom side plates had been added to the WWE Championship. He was interrupted by The Big Show, who brought a referee with him to the ring and goaded him into putting his WWE Championship on the line in an impromptu match.

McIntyre wound up retaining with a Claymore but the match itself started up a debate among fans — if Show vs. McIntyre technically happened at WrestleMania, is it the show’s main event since it went on last? All of WrestleMania was pre-taped more than a week before it aired and the matches were reportedly shot out of order, so there’s no guarantee that this was the last thing WWE filmed for the show. But for historical purposes, the question remains. WWE has even started referring to the match as a “Hidden WrestleMania Main Event.”

Let’s Check the Poll

For history book / trivial purposes… did Big Show “main event” #WrestleMania ? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 7, 2020

Totally Adds Up

It’s totally normal to have the winner of the WrestleMania main event come back out to the ring, in an empty arena, to have an interview. Also, totally makes sense to have the Big Show go heel when we are pushing his brand new Netflix show. #TheBigShowShow @nodqdotcom — Vince McMahon’s Thoughts (@VinceMcMahonMan) April 7, 2020

You Betcha

You bet your ass I’m watching the WrestleMania main event: Big Show vs. Drew McIntyre. — AaronWF: In Your House #Bernie2020 (@WestersaurusNXT) April 7, 2020

A Fair Point

I’d say no, only because lots of matches were TAPED for WrestleMania, & since WWE chose the order of the show after the matches were taped, they went with Drew vs Brock for the main event and saving Big Show vs Drew for RAW. If it was live and not taped, I would say yes. — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) April 7, 2020

I Mean, He Has Been At This For a While

Big show went out 20 minutes after the mania main event and had what should have been the mania main event match. Strap show up. I’m ready — 🧟‍♂️Son of Nord🧟‍♂️ (@Berzerker_T) April 7, 2020

Finally Fixing WrestleMania 2000’s Mistake

Well I guess you can say that The Big Show finally got his one on one main event in a WrestleMania. — Derek A. Brown (@dabrown49) April 7, 2020

All Makes Sense Now