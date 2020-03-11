WWE Releases Pirate-Themed WrestleMania 36 Poster

Amid the speculation that WrestleMania 36 might be canceled, WWE decided to release the official poster for the April 5 event this week. The poster features Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt standing on a pirate ship, with the first three decked out in pirate gear. The pirate theme stems from the event taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise.

Check out the poster below:

WWE released a statement last week regarding the status of WrestleMania amid the concern of coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” WWE’s statement at the time read. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

WWE’s television turned its full attention towards WrestleMania this week following Elimination Chamber. On Raw Lynch cut a promo on her Raw Women’s Championship challenger Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair cut a promo on NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and got slapped for it and AJ Styles officially challenged The Undertaker to a match at the show.

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Later on Wednesday WWE announced that Cena would be back on SmackDown this week, and will likely respond to Wyatt’s Mania challenge from two weeks ago.