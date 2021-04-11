WWE WrestleMania 37: Mandy Rose Pokes Fun at Her Entrance Ramp Slip

✖

With all of the rain that hit Raymond James Stadium, the WrestleMania 37 entrance ramp was incredibly slippery during Night One on Saturday night. Mandy Rose was an unfortunate victim of that during the women's tag team turmoil match as the camera caught her slipping and falling backwards as she and Dana Brooke made their way down the ring. Fans were still talking about it on social media long after she and Brooke were eliminated from the match.

Rose took to Twitter to poke fun at the situation, even bringing in Titus O'Neil to hearken back to his infamous trip at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide 🙋‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #bitchesbeslippin 🤣 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

She also retweeted some of the best jokes other wrestlers made about her stumble.

Aw thank youu ur the best!! ☺️ and literally felt like I was walking on ice 🥴 https://t.co/IXIgJmcrKJ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

LMAOOO 🤣🥴🥴 but thank you for being the first person to make me feel better when I came backstage! 🙌🏼💙 https://t.co/Coe7Ao4gQe — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

And to Rose's credit, she wasn't the only one who struggled with the ramp:

Everyone is talking about Mandy Rose slip but no one is talking about how AJ Styles almost slipped during his entrance#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania37 #slip #AJStyles pic.twitter.com/jwN7pdoU3f — KGPlay (@KGPlayPrv) April 11, 2021

Natalya and Tamina wound up winning the match and will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during WrestleMania 37 Night Two. Here's the full card for tonight's show: