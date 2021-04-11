Watch: Mandy Rose Slips on WrestleMania 37 Entrance Ramp

✖

Mandy Rose did not have much luck during WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night. Not only did her team with Dana Brooke get eliminated early from the Tag Team Turmoil match and the announcer botch announcing that the pair had been eliminated, but Rose also slipped on her way down to the ring while the camera was on her.

The ramp is incredibly slick due to the amount of rain that has fallen on Raymond James Stadium throughout the day, and a trip was bound to happen.

Natalaya and Tamina eventully won the turmoil match by defeating The Riott Squad. The pair will now face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during Night Two.

Here are the full results from Night One as well as the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Night Two