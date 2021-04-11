Watch: Mandy Rose Slips on WrestleMania 37 Entrance Ramp
Mandy Rose did not have much luck during WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night. Not only did her team with Dana Brooke get eliminated early from the Tag Team Turmoil match and the announcer botch announcing that the pair had been eliminated, but Rose also slipped on her way down to the ring while the camera was on her.
The ramp is incredibly slick due to the amount of rain that has fallen on Raymond James Stadium throughout the day, and a trip was bound to happen.
Mandy Rose doing a Titus #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Hgb7p6Nz3E— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) April 11, 2021
Natalaya and Tamina eventully won the turmoil match by defeating The Riott Squad. The pair will now face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships during Night Two.
Here are the full results from Night One as well as the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania:
Night One
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre
- Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
Night Two
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)
- United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus
- Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Tag Team Turmoil Winner
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- The Fiend vs. Randy Orton