Wrestlemania 37 Delayed Due To Rain and Lightning

✖

Night One WrestleMania 37 officially got underway on time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday night. Unfortunately, after an opening introduction from Vince McMahon and a musical performance by Bebe Rexha, Michael Cole announced that a rain delay would force the start of the show to be delayed. A separate storm hit the stadium hours before the show, forcing fans who were already in the stadium to take cover while fans were backed up trying to get inside the building.

WWE filled up the time by having wrestlers give backstage interviews, while fans in the arena were instructed to take shelter.

We’ll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania! Action will resume when weather conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/LPPLVtjBlX — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021

The crowd is dispersing due to the weather delay. Just incredible. #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/o8jF37zHMP — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 11, 2021

After a promo from Shane McMahon, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre nearly came to blows after trading promos. Other stars like The New Day, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens were given the chance to cut unscripted promos to fill time.

Michael Cole and Samoa Joe then popped up on screen to say the show was five minutes away from getting underway.

Once the show gets underway, here's what WrestleMania Night One has in store: