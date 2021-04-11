WrestleMania 37: Seth Rollins Debuts New Entrance Theme for Match With Cesaro

By Connor Casey

When Seth Rollins returned from his hiatus earlier this year he dropped his "Monday Night Messiah" entrance theme and revived the classic "Burn It Down" theme he's had in one shape or form from when he turned heel on The Shield all the way up to his second heel turn in late 2019. However, when Rollins arrived at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night for his match with Cesaro, he had a brand new theme accompany him to the ring (though the phrase "Burn It Down" was still shouted a few times).

Based on immediate reactions on social media, fans seem to enjoy the new theme.

Rollins admitted back in February while on The Bump that his old theme's days were numbered.

"I don't know that it fits as much with the [Messiah] character, but we'll see what happens," Rollins said at the time. "Who knows? We might have a third music [theme] on the incoming. Not to give away any spoilers, but yeah, we used the 'Burn It Down' that night, and we'll see where we go from here. I don't know what the future holds, but it was good for one night to have the hot flames behind me."

Cesaro picked up the victory over Rollins after swinging the former world champion 23 times, then nailed the Neutralizer for the pin.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 Night One below:

  • WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre
  • Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)
  • Cesaro def. Seth Rollins
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
  • Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
  • Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
  • Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Photo: Twitter/@akfytwrestling

