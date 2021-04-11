WrestleMania 37: Seth Rollins Debuts New Entrance Theme for Match With Cesaro

✖

When Seth Rollins returned from his hiatus earlier this year he dropped his "Monday Night Messiah" entrance theme and revived the classic "Burn It Down" theme he's had in one shape or form from when he turned heel on The Shield all the way up to his second heel turn in late 2019. However, when Rollins arrived at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night for his match with Cesaro, he had a brand new theme accompany him to the ring (though the phrase "Burn It Down" was still shouted a few times).

Based on immediate reactions on social media, fans seem to enjoy the new theme.

Seth Rollins coming out with new theme music! 🔥🔥🔥 #wrestlemania credit: timjr29 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/kWM6vmy9yp — Bui Club (@BuiClub) April 11, 2021

Love that new Seth Rollins theme. Wish it had lyrics but I love the thrash metal. Definitely suits him #WrestleMania — Jared “X” Rawlings (@JaredXRawlings) April 11, 2021

I really like Seth Rollins' new theme. One of the better def rebel ones. He and Cesaro are about to tear it down. #WrestleMania — Innes McVey (@Innes_McVey) April 11, 2021

I’m gonna mosh to Seth Rollins’s new theme all the way home up Dale Mabry. #WrestleMania — Mary-Kate Anthony (@marykayfabe) April 11, 2021

Rollins admitted back in February while on The Bump that his old theme's days were numbered.

"I don't know that it fits as much with the [Messiah] character, but we'll see what happens," Rollins said at the time. "Who knows? We might have a third music [theme] on the incoming. Not to give away any spoilers, but yeah, we used the 'Burn It Down' that night, and we'll see where we go from here. I don't know what the future holds, but it was good for one night to have the hot flames behind me."

Cesaro picked up the victory over Rollins after swinging the former world champion 23 times, then nailed the Neutralizer for the pin.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 Night One below:

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

