Seth Rollins Might Be Losing His 'Burn It Down' Entrance Theme Again

✖

Seth Rollins' return to WWE television on last week's SmackDown also saw the return of his "Burn It Down" entrance theme. But, as he explained on this week's The Bump, it might not be sticking around for long. Rollins had the theme from 2014 when he broke up The Shield up until the introduction of his "Monday Night Messiah." His arrival on SmackDown saw that Messiah character slightly tweaked, now with a new outfit and new catchphrase in "Embrace The Vision."

But Rollins pointed out that his old entrance doesn't quite fit the theme, and a new one might be on the way.

"I don't know that it fits as much with the [Messiah] character, but we'll see what happens," Rollins said (h/t Cageside Seats). "Who knows? We might have a third music [theme] on the incoming. Not to give away any spoilers, but yeah, we used the 'Burn It Down' that night, and we'll see where we go from here. I don't know what the future holds, but it was good for one night to have the hot flames behind me."

Rollins was written off television back at Survivor Series in order to be home with his fiancee Becky Lynch for the birth of their first child, Roux. He returned to action during the Men's Royal Rumble Match back on Jan. 31.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Rollins praised the work Roman Reigns has bee doing on SmackDown while he's been off television.

"It's really an incredible thing to watch someone really take hold of their own belief system of their own career," he said. "He's a guy who had kinda followed the path laid out before him, for years and done the right thing every step of the way, the thing that he thought was right, that he thought people wanted him to do. Now, he's really marching to the beat of his own drummer, he's really doing his own thing, and it's paying dividends. It's like I said, you can't back down."