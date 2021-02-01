Seth Rollins Returns to WWE During the Men's Royal Rumble Match

✖

Seth Rollins made his surprise return to WWE programming on Sunday night, entering at No. 29 in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. Rollins was last seen during the 2020 Survivor Series event, sacrificing himself "for the greater good" during the Men's elimination tag match. In reality, he was being written off television in order to be home for the birth of his first child. He and Becky Lynch welcomed their daughter, Roux, in early December.

Rollins gave an update on Lynch while speaking with the WWE Network about a week before she had the baby, saying that WWE's lighter schedule due to COVID-19 made it easier for him to stay home and be with her.

In our regular WWE schedule, we're always traveling and never get to be home," Rollins said. "And with my fiancé's pregnancy, I've been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn't have been able to do this on our regular schedule."

He continued, "The timing of that worked out really well. It's a nice break for me both physically and mentally."

This story is developing...