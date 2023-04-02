WWE Wrestlemania 39 Sees Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, And Lita Defeat Damage CTRL

WrestleMania 39 has had its fair share of major matches that populated the two-night event, but the six-woman match that featured Becky Lynch teaming up with WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita to battle Damage CTRL was one to keep an eye on. With Becky Lynch and company receiving an entrance promo ripped straight from Frank Miller's Sin City, Damage CTRL wore some colorful outfits of their own to leave their mark.

The match began with Damage CTRL managing to get an early lead by taking the fight to Becky Lynch, with Bayley making sure to mock her opponents throughout in her typical style. It was rough goings for "The Man" as neither Lita nor Trish Stratus was able to make an impact until Lynch was able to make a quick tag to Lita. While there were quite a few close calls, it was ultimately Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus who were able to take the victory for the night, and the belts, in this three-man tag-team match.

Damage CTRL Defeated

The Official Twitter Account for the WWE congratulated the champions, with Becky Lynch able to claim victory for her team by pinning Bayley with a manhandle slam. Of course, now fans have some questions that will be surrounding all the competitors involved. Will Damage CTRL hold it together following this devastating loss?

If you need a refresher on the rest of the matches taking place on night one, and night two, of WrestleMania 39, you can find a handy guide below to keep tabs on the WWE superstars:

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Austin Theory vs John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two