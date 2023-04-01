WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Main Event Revealed

WWE WrestleMania has evolved into a two-night extravaganza. Beginning in 2020, the global leader in sports-entertainment expanded its biggest show of the year across two nights, retaining roughly the same amount of matches but consequently allowing more breathing room for each bout. Beyond that, it opened up WrestleMania to have two true main events. The company has promoted multiple "main events" in past years, but the two-night WrestleManias have been the only time where there are legitimately numerous headlining contests. Every edition of WWE WrestleMania Sunday has had a world title match in the main event, but WWE WrestleMania Saturday's closing spot has emerged as truly up-for-grabs.

After weeks of deliberation, Fightful has confirmed that WWE has set the Undisputed Tag Team Titles contest between champions The Usos and challengers Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One. It was previously reported that the headlining spot would be given to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.

This comes shortly after Jey Uso was caught mentioning "main event, let's go" on camera. This will also be the first Tag Team Championship match to ever main event WrestleMania.

Did Jey accidentally spill tea!!??? pic.twitter.com/FCTgyaRX9Q — THE COLDEST ❄️ (@Wynttxrr) March 31, 2023

This marks just the second time that a tag match will headline WWE WrestleMania and the first time a set of tag titles will be defended in that spot. The last time a duos bout was in the main event was at the very first WWF WrestleMania when Hulk Hogan and Mr. T teamed up to face "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down this Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd. You can check out the full card below...

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two