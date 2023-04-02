WWE Wrestlemania 39 Sees Logan Paul Frogsplash KSI: Watch

WWE's WrestleMania this year touted the fact that Logan Paul and Seth Rollins would be facing down one another in the squared circle. While Paul has made his mark in the wrestling ring, he got his start thanks to the viral videos he's created for Youtube. With his Youtube colleague KSI surprisingly sitting ringside wearing a giant "Prime Hydrate" costume, Paul made a shocking mistake by missing Seth Rollins with a frogsplash but hitting KSI instead.

KSI did not enter the ring as a combatant this time around, but the Youtube star has entered the ring before as a boxer. Ironically enough, KSI even fought against Logan Paul in previous exhibitions, though the former has yet to confirm whether he'll be making the leap to the WWE as Paul had. Unfortunately, despite not being a member of the match, KSI was on the receiving end all the same thanks to a big mix-up on Logan's part.

Logan Paul Frogsplash: Watch

WWE's Official Twitter Account was fast on the trigger when it came to slapping the footage online of Logan Paul leaping from the top of the ring. While Paul was aiming for Rollins, we'll see if KSI and Logan will find themselves squaring off once again, only as a part of World Wrestling Entertainment rather than a boxing event.

If you need a refresher on this year's line-up for nights one and two of WrestleMania 39, we have you covered with the roster below that will take place on April 1st and 2nd:

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs John Cena

Austin Theory vs John Cena SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two