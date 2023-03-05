WWE Is Reportedly Moving Forward With a WrestleMania 39 Title Change Despite Recent Injury

WWE is reportedly pushing forward with a championship changing hands at WrestleMania 39 despite one of its key roleplayers still dealing with an injury. It's been reported through multiple outlets that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. How that will play into the ongoing storyline between current champs Becky Lynch & Lita, a returning Trish Stratus and Damage CTRL remains unclear, but even the earliest reports about Rousey & Baszler as a tag team stated the two former UFC stars would win the titles at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio echoed that report recently, but also noted that Rousey is still not 100% physically. She took a hiatus from WWE TV after dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair in late December and has only wrestled once on TV since then via a tag match. Even her recent house show appearances in late February were in tag team bouts alongside Baszler.

"She re-aggravated a previous non-serious injury and she should be back soon," Alvarez said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). Meltzer then added "From what I understand, she's limited [and] probably will be out and exactly how much she will be recovered by, when she's wrestling again, is unknown. But the hope is that they will still win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That was the original idea. That's still the hope."

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card (As of Right Now)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. (Drew McIntyre/Sheamus/LA Knight/Kofi Kingston/Karrion Kross)

Gunther vs. (Drew McIntyre/Sheamus/LA Knight/Kofi Kingston/Karrion Kross) Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Ronda Rousey's Lack of Interest in Another Singles Championship Reign

Rousey has stated in multiple Facebook Gaming streams that her interest in being either Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion has waned over time. She's been a three-time champion since joining WWE for a combined 369 days.

"...I feel like I don't need it (the title). I've been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great, you know? And I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and also, just having more storylines out there for the women so, everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of the men have non-title storylines all the time and so, I am happy to take some non-title storylines to just give more storylines to the women total, you know?" she told fans last September.