WWE's Bayley Hits Back at Ronda Rousey's Damage CTRL Criticism

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler make quite the devastating team, and they've attacked much of the SmackDown Women's Division during their time as a team. Lately, they've had a recurring feud with Natalya thanks to previously breaking her nose, and on this week's SmackDown, they tried to attack her only to be stopped by Tegan Nox. Rousey took to Twitter to express frustration with not being able to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, currently held by Damage CTRL, and Bayley decided to hit back at her criticism.

Rousey's issue seems to be that compared to The Usos, Damage CTRL doesn't defend their Titles as often, though she also took a shot at the SmackDown Women's Tag Team Division as a whole when she said it consists of Natalya and "whatever poor soul" she can recruit that week.

Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. https://t.co/tNBlxlIHLg — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 25, 2023

In a Tweet, Rousey wrote "Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here?"

Bayley wasn't having it, and she quickly corrected Rousey on both the name of the group and the number of times they have defended their Championships. In a Tweet, Bayley wrote "Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly."

This certainly seems like a build to an actual match between the two teams at some point, and it would be a perfect match for the WrestleMania 39 card. WWE could have Rousey and Baszler win the Titles and get a run as a team until one of them possibly turns on the other, or they could have them lose here and that be the big turning point for a feud between them. There are several ways to go afterward, so I'm betting this match gets added to the big card sooner than later.

While a Rousey vs Baszler feud has been high on wishlists from fans for a while, they do make a potent team as well. While Rousey doesn't need a Title, you can easily see her holding one as Tag Team Champion.

Right now there are only a few matches slated for WrestleMania 39. Those include the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka, and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.

What do you think should be the next match for Rousey and Baszler? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!