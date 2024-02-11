WWE Premieres WrestleMania 40 Commercial on Super Bowl Sunday

The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 has stopped through Super Bowl weekend. The festivities began this past Thursday when WWE hosted the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, the same city that is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The press conference in question saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns confront assumed WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Things went sideways when Cody Rhodes interrupted Rock and Roman's stare down, declaring that he would actually be using his Royal Rumble victory title shot for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, shutting down Roman's insistence that he himself would be choosing his WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent.

WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Commercial on Super Bowl Sunday

(Photo: WWE)

The magnitude of the Showcase of the Immortals is reaching a fever pitch.

During Super Bowl Sunday, WWE premiered the official "teaser trailer" for WWE WrestleMania 40. The 30-second spot features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns confronting WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent Cody Rhodes while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins lurk beside them. The majority of the footage used is fresh material.

You can watch the official teaser trailer below...

It's worth noting that The Rock is heavily utilized in this promotional material despite not currently being advertised for a match. Rhodes replaced The Rock in his expected familial clash with Reigns, leaving the Brahma Bull without a defined WWE WrestleMania 40 role. While it is possible that he could factor in in a non-wrestling capacity, such as accompanying Reigns to the ring for the main event, this commercial is teasing that Rock himself will be involved in a physical way. Beyond that, the commercial positions Rock alongside Reigns while Rhodes is aligned with Rollins, which could be indicating that these two teams face off on Night 1 ahead of Reigns and Rhodes's clash on Night 2.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on April 6th and April 7th.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Rumored Card