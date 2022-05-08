WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Order

✖

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place tonight at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island as WWE's first pay-per-view post-WrestleMania 38. Six matches have been confirmed for the show, only one of which has a title on the line, with the main event slated to be The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Usos taking on Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Riddle in a six-man tag team match. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp managed to get the reported match order to the show, which can see below.

Sapp noted that there are no plans for the six-man tag match to become a "Winner Take All" bout despite a unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro originally being advertised. That match and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins are expected to get the most time on the show.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match)

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match) Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre, Rand Orton and Riddle vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

This story is developing...