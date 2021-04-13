Drew McIntyre Earns a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash

✖

Drew McIntyre defeated both Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a triple threat on this week's Monday Night Raw, earning himself one more shot at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view next month. The final sequence saw Orton nail Strowman with an RKO, only for McIntyre to nail "The Viper" with a sliding Claymore as he made the cover for the win.

McIntyre looked directly into the camera and called out Lashley, but was immediately interrupted by MVP. Suddenly Mace and T-Bar attacked McIntyre from behind seemingly at MVP's behest. It's unclear if the two former Retribution members have joined The Hurt Business.

The Lashley vs. McIntyre rematch will take place on May 16 inside the WWE ThunderDome. Lashley opened WrestleMania 37 by beating the two-time former champ in 18 mintues, forcing him to pass out due to The Hurt Lock.

What do you think of WWE booking the rematch and (seemingly) mashing The Hurt Business and Retribution together? Let us know in the comments below!

