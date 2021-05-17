WWE WrestleMania Backlash Crowns New SmackDown Tag Team Champions

✖

WWE has crowned new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash! Before WrestleMania Backlash officially kicked off, the Dirty Dawgs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had attacked Dominik Mysterio backstage. This was to keep the Mysterio father and son duo from successfully taking their shot at the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and thus it seemed like the odds were stacked against Rey Mysterio going into the match. Dominik was deemed too injured to go through with the match following the attack backstage, and Rey Mysterio was left to head into the match alone as it was now a handicap match against both Roode and Ziggler.

Mysterio was told he needed to find a new tag team partner somehow, but unfortunately he went into the match completely alone and was left to face off against the Dirty Dawgs himself. As expected from being outnumbered, Mysterio was pretty much beat up on the entire time, and there was no real hope that he could actually come back for an actual victory.

That was until Mysterio worked his way back to full composure, and just in time, an injured Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and held his hand out for the tag. Dolph and Roode took this moment to attack Rey Mysterio even more, and kept Rey from tagging his son into the match. He eventually was able to when Dominik tagged himself in, but his injuries kept him from doing any actual damage.

This was until they kept fighting until the two of them were able to win, and officially became the first father and son Tag Team Champions. WrestleMania Backlash is now live and streaming Peacock, and you can check out the full card below:

Sheamus def. Ricochet (Kickoff)

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)

What did you think of the match between the Dirty Dawgs and Rey Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know all of your thoughts about the match and the pay-per-view so far in the comments!